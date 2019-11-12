Changes to Garbage Pick Up for Foothills and Area



The City of Vernon says there will be a change for residents and businesses on Silver Star Road and in the Foothills area of Vernon, starting later this month.

Garbage collection for these parts of the city will be changing from Friday to Monday, beginning November 18th. This shift does not impact recycling collection schedules, as those are maintained by different service providers.

Garbage collection on Silver Star Road and within the Foothills used to be done in half a day in conjunction with other portions of the city. The City says due to a significant increase in population in the Foothills, a new service day has been added and dedicated to this area. Switching to Monday collection for these properties will assist in continuing to offer a high level of service for all of Vernon.

Even though another day has been added to the collection schedule, there is no increase to the City’s operating budget for the service. The last Friday pick up for Silver Star Road and the Foothills will be Friday, November 15th.