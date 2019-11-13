City Offers One Reusable Bag Per Household

A small gift from the City of Salmon Arm..

Mayor Alan Harrison has details "Every household in Salmon Arm can pick their free reusable grocery bag. You can pick them up at the Rec Centre, the Innovation Centre, the Visitor's Centre, and City Hall."

Harrison says they sport the City's new branding, and are environmentally friendly "Like a lot of others, these are made from recycled plastic from returned bottles - 100%."

Salmon Arm's plastic bag ban came in on July 1st.