CSRD awarded grant for Housing Needs Assessments

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has been awarded a $45,000 Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Housing Needs Reports Grant which will allow for the completion of housing reports for Electoral Areas B, D, and F.

The study will help identify housing needs or issues which are specific to the Electoral Areas, including housing affordability and accessibility. The Housing Needs Reports will be used to help guide both short-term and long-term housing policies and strategies for the CSRD.

The province is requiring local governments to complete these reports by mid-2022. Information from the reports is needed for any new or updated Official Community Plans. They are also a requirement for rural areas without land-use planning.

Now that funding has been secured, the CSRD plans to begin the project in the summer of 2021, with opportunities for public input and participation scheduled for the fall.

In 2020, Housing Needs Reports were completed for Electoral Areas C and E. These reports were also funded through an earlier round of the UBCM grant program. The Town of Golden is also conducting a Housing Needs Report which includes Electoral Area A, so grant funding for that area was not necessary.

The Housing Needs Reports for Electoral Areas C and E are available here.