CSRD introduces car seat recycling program

Parenting comes with plenty of questions.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is removing one question from that list − what should I do with my car seat once my child has outgrown it?

Effective March 1, 2021, the CSRD is introducing a new car-seat recycling program. All child car seats, including infant and booster seats, can be recycled for a fee of $5 per seat.

Locations for car-seat recycling include the Golden, Revelstoke, Sicamous and Salmon Arm Landfills and the Falkland, Skimikin and Scotch Creek Transfer Stations.

These are the same locations that accept mattresses for a $15 recycling fee.

Previously, CSRD residents had few options for dealing with unused child car seats, often resulting in them ending up in local landfills. This new program is more environmentally responsible, ensuring car seat components are properly recycled rather than thrown away.