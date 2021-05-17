CSRD launches Electoral Area E OCP consultation process

An interactive presentation and survey are now open for citizens of Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous, Swansea Point and Malakwa) to learn and share feedback about the proposed Electoral Area E Official Community Plan (OCP) and Zoning Bylaw.

The new OCP and Zoning Bylaw will replace the land-use policies and regulations for the area currently covered by Rural Sicamous Land Use Bylaw No. 2000 and will introduce new policies and regulations for the remainder of Electoral Area E.

An OCP is the primary tool that guides future development and serves as the foundation for all policies, regulations and decisions about land use and development. It also outlines directions for the area’s economic, environmental and social well-being, considers transportation and the provision of community amenities and services.

The online Electoral Area E OCP presentation marks the debut of a new, Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) public engagement platform, CSRD Connect.

This platform is designed to make it easy for the public to find out information about CSRD initiatives and create a safe, engaging place for the public to share their thoughts and interact with your regional government.

The Electoral Area E OCP and Zoning Bylaw presentation includes an online educational webpage and a five-minute public survey. A virtual open house has been set for June 15, 2021 at 6:30 PM. The meeting will be held via Zoom and will have time for the public to ask questions and make comments. A recording of the open house will be posted to the project site.

The survey and public engagement phase will close June 25, 2021, so the OCP and Zoning Bylaw can be refined before the bylaws come back to the Board of Directors.