CSRD playgrounds reopen June 8th

Physical distancing provisions remain in place and parents are asked to supervise their children to ensure the safety of all those using the equipment. Please be courteous to others and share the facilities appropriately, respecting all COVID-19-related health regulations designed to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Additional park signage will be installed prior to the opening of playgrounds to remind users of their responsibility to practice hand sanitization after use and to support physical distancing recommendations within parks and park facilities.

Park users should bring their own hand sanitization kits, as parks have many high-touch surfaces that will not be sanitized. This includes the playground equipment itself, picnic tables and benches. Many parks and trails do not have hand-washing facilities on site.

At this time, the Golden & District Recreation Centre, Sicamous Arena and the Golden Curling Rink remain closed to the public.

The Sicamous Creek Falls Trail also remains closed at this time as the Shuswap Trail Alliance continues work on trail safety.

The CSRD's website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages continue to be a reliable source of up-to-date information regarding the CSRD's parks and recreational services.