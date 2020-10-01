Delays at Salmon Arm Landfill

Due to the installation of the new outbound scale at the Salmon Arm Landfill, users may experience some delays in service.

Construction work started on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 and will continue through the month of October.

Once operational, the addition of the new outbound scale will improve traffic flows and reduce wait times for the public.

The CSRD understands the frustration that longer wait times can bring. We appreciate your patience and consideration as we work to provide better service in the months ahead.

Updates will be provided to the public through our website and social media platforms throughout the upgrade process.