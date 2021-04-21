Driving when you shouldn't be!

If you are prohibited from driving or impaired, please do not drive. The result is fines and hefty towing charges to start and could result in criminal charges. Here are two instances which occurred over the weekend in Salmon Arm. 2021‐2026

On April 16, 2021 Salmon arm RCMP Members located a driver that was known to them driving a blue Ford mustang near 3rd Street. The driver was pulled over and found to be driving while prohibited. The vehicle was impounded for 7 days and the driver will be going to court to answer to charges of driving while prohibited. 2021‐2062

On April 18, 2021 the Salmon Arm RCMP located a driver that was parked on the side of the road on 1st Ave. near 42nd Street. The driver was checked and found to be impaired by alcohol. He was served an Immediate Roadside Prohibition for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded as well.