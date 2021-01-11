Erratic driver arrested in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a call of an erratic driver on the Trans Canada between Sicamous and Salmon Arm on Jan 7, 2021 at approximately 9 PM. The vehicle was being driven into the on coming lanes. Thankfully there were no on coming vehicles.

The vehicle was located in the Canoe and matched the description of a vehicle which has fled from local police in the recent past.

As a result of quick thinking and the deployment of a spike belt the vehicle was safely disabled and came to rest in a snow bank on 10th Avenue SE in Salmon Arm.

The driver fled the vehicle and a male matching the description of this suspected driver, who is known to local police, was arrested on 4 outstanding warrants after a brief struggle with the arresting officer near 37th St SE.

The warrants were for drug and driving related offences.

The male is in custody at this time.