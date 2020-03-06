RCMP and the BC Coroners Service is investigating the sudden death of a man discovered deceased inside a makeshift structure following an early morning fire in Salmon Arm.

On March 5, 2020 shortly after 5:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a structure on fire in the 1700-block of 10th Avenue Southwest in Salmon Arm.

First responders arrived on scene to find the makeshift structure fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses reported explosions during the blaze, likely due to propane tanks and fuel containers being on scene.

The body of a deceased male was discovered by fire crews inside the structure, states S/Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP. At this time criminality is not suspected in the man’s sudden death, our next steps will be to obtain a positive identification and notify his next of kin.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and are now investigating.

The Coroners Service’s fact-finding investigation will look to determine who died and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroners Act, his name will not be released.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information for release.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.