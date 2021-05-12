Have you seen these vehicles?

May 10, 2021 the Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report of a theft of an enclosed trailer, which had Alberta license plate 5LL062 attached to it. The theft occurred in the 8600-block of 80 Street SW in Salmon Arm.

The trailer contained a black and blue 2019 Polaris RZR 1000 cc machine and a day glow green Polaris Axys 800 snowmobile, which were also stolen.

Police believe that the theft occurred sometime between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on May 10, 2021 while the owner was away from home.

If you have any information on the present location of this trailer or the off road vehicles, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).