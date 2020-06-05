High water closes parks on Shuswap and Mara Lakes

Due to high water conditions on Shuswap and Mara Lakes, a number of CSRD parks are now closed to public use.

Closures include:

Electoral Area C

Shannon Beach – Eagle Bay – This closure only affects the lakefront portion of the park, which will be marked off.

Sandy Beach – Blind Bay

Electoral Area E

Oxford Road Lake Access – Swansea Point

Electoral Area F

Scotch Creek Wharf Road Community Park – Scotch Creek

Citizens are asked to respect the closures and keep away from high water areas. Crews may be conducting flood protection measures in these parks in the coming days.

Boaters are also asked to respect the No Wake policy during high water. It can take very little wave action from a boat wake to cause damage to lakefront properties. Please slow down and use care when operating a vessel on local lakes.

With water levels rising, it is important to stay safe near fast-running water or flooded areas. Please remember to stay well back from creek banks and use common sense around high water. Children and pets need to be closely monitored around these areas, so keep them within arm's reach at all times.