IH Details Local Family Flu Clinic Dates

Flu shot season is underway throughout Interior Health..

Public Health Nurse Kailey York-Pearce has more on family flu-clincs at the Salmon Arm Health Centre, saying "They are by-appointment only, and they are running Monday, November 18th, as well as December 2nd, and December 16th."

She says a lot of people got their flu shot early "It's been so busy, our first clinic saw over 750 people immunized."

York-Pearce says at risk groups are always a concern in flu season "Seniors, children - especially those five and under and their familes.. people with chronic health conditions, too."

You can search for local flu shot dates via this link.