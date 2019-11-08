New Downtown Bus Stop Nearly Ready For Service

One of Salmon Arm's busier bus stops will be moving soon..

The stop in front of Askews will be moved to a space just west of the store.

Manager of Roads Darin Gerow says it's almost ready "We've completed the work, and we're just waiting on a few last touches, then we'll be checking with BC Transit to make sure everything is good for them."

There's no timeline yet, and no other changes to service, says Gerow.

He also says the City plans to open up parking in front of Askews, and that the new bus stop means a few less spaces further down the road.