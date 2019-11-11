New System Set To Bring Overnight Snowfall

A forecast of overnight snowfall in the Shuswap and Columbia regions tonight, and conditions are expected to continue into Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

Environment Canada's Trevor Smith has a system forecast for Highway One's troublespot "Over Rogers Pass probably closer to 10cm up there, but we don't expect any freezing rain in that part of the world."

He says that conditions have been ugly to our north "It's a very interesting system, we're seeing that classic kind of clash of arctic air with warm and moist Pacific air, so up over the Cariboo it's a mix of snow and freezing ice pellets."

Smith says that Salmon Arm should see rain starting in the late morning "Looks like it will change over to rain in the late morning or near noon."

Weather warnings are also up for the Coquilhala and Okanagan Connector, as both could see freezing rain and ice overnight.