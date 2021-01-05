New types of batteries added to CSRD collection program

Under BC's Call2Recycle program, the CSRD will be accepting batteries from e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and hoverboards at all CSRD landfills and transfer stations. The change was effective January 1, 2021.

With an estimated 40,000 new e-bikes and e-scooters sold in 2019, it is essential that these lithiumbased batteries do not end up in CSRD landfills, where they pose a fire hazard.

The rechargeable lithium batteries used to power these devices need to be collected and recycled to comply with provincial and federal regulatory requirements for safe handling and processing when they are damaged or no longer functional. To meet the growing need as the popularity of these devices continues to rise, Call2Recycle has expanded their service to ensure these types of batteries are properly managed.

Batteries accepted in the program include those used to propel e-bikes, including those available in e-bike conversion kits, two in-line wheeled e-scooters, two parallel-wheeled e-scooters, skateboards, hoverboards, youth mini scooters and monowheels.

Items not included in the program are: Batteries used to propel transportation devices traveling in excess of 32km/hr or specialty-style vehicles including mopeds, motorcycles, ATVs, dirt bikes, motorized mobility chairs with three or four wheels, go-carts and golf carts.