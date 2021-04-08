Ongoing scams in the Shuswap

In the past these scams have made the rounds in Salmon Arm and the RCMP is noticing them in the region again:

"Fake Jewelry" Scam.

There have been reports of fake jewlrey being sold in the region. Please do not purchase your jewlrey from parking lots, the trunks of vehicles or private persons no matter how "great" the deal may seem. There are people out there selling fake jewlrey and these sales tactics are merely to part you and your hard earned cash.

Tip ‐ Always buy your jelwrey from a reputable dealer and live by the rule that if the deal is too good to be true then it is and walk away.

