Outdoor skating rinks to operate, if weather cooperates

The CSRD is planning on operating its four outdoor skating rinks this season, although there are some changes in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outdoor rinks are constructed for public skating at:

Parson Community Park at 3612 Hwy 95, Parson;

Farrell's Field at 5051 Meadow Creek Road, Celista;

Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park at 2670 Davidson Rd, Sorrento;

Silver Creek Community Park at 1577 Salmon River Road, Silver Creek.

The ability to open the outdoor rinks is entirely weather dependent. Parks contractors are hoping to get ice made as soon as conditions allow. As conditions differ widely across the region, it is difficult to predict an opening day for any of the four rinks at this time.

Due to the Provincial Health Officer's requirements, there will be changes to the operation of these public rinks this season:

Changing rooms and warming rooms at Parson and Farrell's Field will be closed;

No campfires are permitted;

Each rink is limited to 40 skaters on the ice at one time;

There is to be no sharing of equipment such as hockey sticks or skate aids;

Social distancing from others not within your own household should be maintained;

Before use, STOP and do a self check. If you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever, or difficulty breathing, you are not permitted to use the facility;

Organized adult groups or events will not be permitted as per the Provincial Health Officer's order regarding events and gatherings.

The CSRD asks patrons to respect the rules in order that these public amenities can be used and enjoyed this winter season.

The CSRD will keep you up-to-date on which rinks are open for skating through this website, as well as our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.