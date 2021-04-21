Over the weekend the Salmon arm RCMP attended to 3 collisions. 

Collisions on Highway 97B and 10th, Highway 1 near 10th St. SW, in the 2700 block of 10th Ave.

The collisions resulted in injuries to some of the occupants involved that did not appear to be life threatening.

Violations tickets were issued as necessary and one driver has been recommended for a driver’s retest by Motor Vehicle Branch.

Two of the incidents involved rear end collisions and the other was a single vehicle collision which damaged a bus stop bench.

As the warmer weather is upon us pay attention to the road and give sufficient space to stop or react to what unfolds in front of you as a driver.