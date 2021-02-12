PLAY this Family Day Weekend

Over the Family Day weekend, recreation services in Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Enderby are challenging their residents to PLAY.

Donna Flatman with the Salmon Arm Recreation Society says the PLAY Challenge promotes outdoor activities, physical literacy and family fun.

“It's called physical literacy so that you have a wide range of movement skills and you're good at them,” said Flatman.

There are ten activities listed on the Play Shuswap Facebook page, which include catching a snowball, dancing under stars, hugging a tree and jumping off a bench.

Flatman says if you complete all 10, you'll be entered to win the grand prize.

“Each community has some wonderful prizes for people that participate and send in their photos of completing the challenges and then we each have a grand prize."

“There's no competition between the communities or families or anything like that but each community, we have our own prizes and that was compliments of the BC government gave us all grants to be able to buy some great prizes and some are donated,” said Flatman.

Take photos using your town’s hashtag and send it to playshuswap@gmail.com by Monday night.