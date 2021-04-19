Police safely resolve high-risk situation

At approximately 11:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 15th, 2021, frontline officers from the North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Smith Drive in Armstrong. The responding officer located a visibly distraught female outside of her residence and engaged in a dialogue with the woman in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.



Despite ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation, the woman refused to comply with police direction and, in the course of the interaction, threatened to harm herself. States Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our officers recognized the need to intervene and were able to gain access to the building and safely, and successfully take the person into custody.



The woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and was transported to hospital for medical assessment. No charges are anticipated at this time.