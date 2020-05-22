Public access to CSRD meetings restores

As a first step in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District's (CSRD) plans to restore public access, a limited number of citizens will be able to attend essential meetings with provisions to ensure all physical distancing requirements are met.

At Thursday's Regular Board Meeting, Directors voted to allow public attendance at essential meetings beginning with the next scheduled Electoral Area Directors Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

This will include the next Regular Board Meeting set for June 18, 2020.

At this time, the main CSRD office will remain temporarily closed to the public while the CSRD develops and gets approvals for its Return to Work COVID-19 Recovery plan, which is required by legislation.

The CSRD Boardroom will be the only part of the building accessible to the public during essential meetings.

Due to limitations of space in the Boardroom, the Board agreed that Directors and CSRD staff will take part in meetings remotely as much as possible.

This will allow for up to four members of the public to be present during meetings in order to comply with all the required distancing and sanitization protocols.

The CSRD office has been temporarily closed to the public since March 20, 2020.

During that time, most staff have been working remotely, with only essential meetings taking place. Service to the public will continue by phone and email at this time.

The CSRD's reopening plan is being developed with the primary focus being the health and wellbeing of CSRD staff and members of the public.

We appreciate the patience of our residents as we begin to move forward in the safest way possible