Public invited to participate in budget process

The Committee of the Whole Budget meetings for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District's (CSRD) Five Year Financial Plan offers a chance for the public to address the Board about spending priorities.

The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 27, 2021 with the second meeting set for Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Both meetings start at 9:30 AM.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is currently restricted from attending meetings in-person, however, there is an option for the public to attend electronically using the Zoom platform.

Please see the CSRD's Events Calendar to access the Zoom meeting links under the date of the meeting. A recorded version will also be posted at the events calendar link as soon as possible following the meeting.

At both meetings, interested members of the public are invited to join the meeting online for an opportunity to speak directly to the Manager of Financial Services and the Board of Directors regarding the proposed Five Year (2021-2025) Financial Plan.

As part of the budget presentation, the public will be given a chance to speak and ask questions about any of the CSRD's projects, services or tax spending.

All Directors get a draft budget binder with information to help them make spending decisions. The contents of that binder are available to the public on the CSRD website. Citizens can go through our virtual budget binder and view the exact same information which is collected for our Directors to use when making decisions about where to spend your tax dollars.

Following these two Committee of the Whole Budget meetings, revisions will be made. The CSRD Five Year Financial Plan is scheduled to be brought before the Board for approval at the March 18, 2021 Regular Board Meeting.