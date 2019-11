B.C RCMP have updated the case of two people found dead in Anglemont last week.

Police have confirmed the bodies as that of a 62 year old man and a 60 year old woman.

RCMP say that man and woman were known to each other, and no suspects are being sought.

The bodies were found inside a Fraser Road home last Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP have again noted that there is no danger to the public.

No further information is expected.