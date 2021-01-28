Regional District adds its voice against racial discrimination

The CSRD Board voted unanimously at the Thursday, January 21, 2021 Board Meeting to adopt an Anti-Racial Discrimination and Anti-Racism Policy for the organization.

The policy was requested to be brought forward to the Board by Electoral Area E Director Rhona Martin, who wanted the CSRD to affirm its stance against racism in light of racial incidents taking place in Canada and around the world.

The CSRD already has policies that adhere to the BC Human Rights Code, as well as Respectful Workplace, Bullying and Harassment and Complaint Resolution policies. This new policy has been added to reinforce the CSRD’s commitment to conducting its day-to-day operations and governance in an anti-discriminatory and anti-racist manner.

“I’m very happy to see this. It is a great piece of policy and it was time we did this,” noted Electoral Area F Director Jay Simpson at the Board meeting.

The policy applies to all elected officials, employees, contractors, volunteers and students working for the CSRD or providing services to it. They will be required to sign a document acknowledging they have read the policy and will abide by its provisions.

Director Martin encouraged training on the topic for elected officials and staff, suggesting it might be an excellent topic for educational sessions at the Southern Interior Local Government Association or Union of BC Municipalities conventions.

The policy is available on the CSRD website.