Revelstoke Mayor Hopes Distancing Enforcement Won't Be Needed

Revelstoke’s mayor says they’re ready to enforce provincial and federal orders if need be.

“Most people are aware of how serious this is, but there are still some that are not quite feeling the need to do the distancing," Mayor Gary Sulz said. "Those are the people that we want to make sure start to do that, because even if one doesn't get sick they could be a carrier, they could be taking it home to their loved one, they could be taking it home to an elderly loved one.”

Sulz says he hopes people will follow directives voluntarily.

He added that all regular council meetings have been cancelled at this time and virtual meetings will be held as needed.