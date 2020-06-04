Salmon Arm four-laning project moving forward

Travellers will soon see crews working to further improve safety and efficiency through Salmon Arm, as government continues to move forward with major improvements on Highway 1 to the Alberta border to make life better for people who travel in the region.

The tender has been issued for the 1st Avenue SW to 10th Avenue SW four-laning project, which will expand this section of Highway 1 and make it safer for all travellers, including commercial truck drivers.

"Our historic investments in infrastructure are helping create jobs in the short term and build safer, more efficient roadways for years to come," said Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. "It's great to see that this important work in Salmon Arm will be getting under way soon as part of B.C.'s initiative to improve traffic flow and safety on Highway 1 from Kamloops to the Alberta border. We look forward to continuing to work together to build a better, more prosperous British Columbia and Canada."

The pre-load for this segment was completed last year. Once the contract is awarded through an open bidding process, work is expected to begin in fall 2020.

"It's important we keep moving forward on major projects that will spur economic recovery," said Claire Trevena, B.C.'s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. "This project is delivered under our Community Benefits Agreement and will ensure local workers are employed and that communities will benefit."

Provincial construction sites have protocols and policies in place following the requirements of the provincial health officer to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. These will include reducing in-person meetings or gatherings, holding meetings outdoors and ensuring physical distancing of workers throughout the work day. These measures, along with other work protocols, such as daily cleaning and sanitizing of common areas and surfaces, will help ensure worker and public safety.

"As we deliver this project that will keep people and goods moving safely and efficiently, we continue to make working in a safe environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19 our priority," Trevena said.

Along with widening 2.2 kilometres of Highway 1 to four lanes with concrete median barrier, work on this segment of the Salmon Arm West project will include:

* replacement of the Salmon River Bridge;

* construction of an interchange with frontage road connections at 1st Avenue SW;

* construction of frontage roads to consolidate access to and from Highway 1; and

* a multi-use pathway for pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorized users.

"The City of Salmon Arm is pleased to see the TCH Salmon Arm West project move forward," said Kevin Flynn, deputy mayor of Salmon Arm. "These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility as well as upgraded access for adjacent businesses. This project will also result in the much anticipated new bridge over the Salmon River. This project will greatly benefit Salmon Arm and the many individuals that travel the highway."

The project is being delivered under the Province's Community Benefits Agreement, which prioritizes hiring local workers, including Indigenous peoples, women, people with disabilities and other under-represented groups who are qualified to do the work, in a safe, welcoming work environment. This project will help diversify and grow B.C.'s skilled workforce by providing opportunities for Red Seal apprentices to work on site and gain the experience they need to launch careers in the trades.

"The Trans-Canada Highway corridor through Salmon Arm is critical to the economies of both B.C. and Canada," said Kelly Scott, president, BC Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association. "By increasing its capacity and improving safety, we are seeing an investment in our future that will ensure a safe and efficient movement of people and goods. This project is also supporting good paying jobs and training opportunities for the community."