Salmon Arm RCMP seek to identify person of interest in arson case

The Salmon Arm RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in order to identify a person of interest, whose image was captured on video surveillance, reviewed as part of an ongoing criminal arson investigation.

On June 4, 2020 just after 6 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP were called to assist the Salmon Arm Fire Department who were actively engaged in battling a residential structure fire in the 3300-block of 10th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm. The blaze had fully engulfed the garage workshop before it could be extinguished by fire crews, who prevented it from spreading to other nearby homes.

Our investigators now believe the fire may have been deliberately set, and we are investigating the fire as an arson, states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District. The investigation has yielded an image of an individual being considered a person of interest. His image was obtained from video surveillance footage captured in the area prior to the fire being discovered.

In an effort to advance the criminal investigation, RCMP is releasing the man’s image publicly. Investigators describe the individual as a Caucasian man, tall, with dark coloured hair. He was seen wearing a black coat, black pants, dark coloured shoes, and a backwards grey baseball cap. He was also associated to a bicycle.

If you know the identity of the individual seen in the images captured by video surveillance, or you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.