Salmon Arm residents recognised by Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Cystic Fibrosis Canada has recognized 14 volunteers and groups for their voluntary efforts to raise awareness and essential funds for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.

Fourteen families, individuals -- including Kathy and Stu Bradford of Salmon Arm -- and service clubs from across BC and the Yukon were the recipients of the 14th annual regional and national awards, including Kin Canada who has been a national partner since 1964 and Carstar Canada, another national partner. The awards recognize and honour individuals whose volunteer contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Canada and its local chapters made a significant impact on the lives of individuals with cystic fibrosis. These volunteers have demonstrated leadership and initiative while advancing the mission and vision of Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

“In the short time that I have been part of the Cystic Fibrosis Community, the hope and resilience I have witnessed amongst this group, is beyond compare,” said Katherine Campbell, Regional Manager of Cystic Fibrosis Canada, BC/Yukon. “The opportunity to meet and work with so many of the volunteers has been truly a privilege, and I was honoured to recognize 17 recipients with their awards for their efforts that have gone above and beyond. Congratulations to the 2020 award recipients.”