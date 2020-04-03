Salmon Arm Rotary Supports Local Food Banks

The President Elect of the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm, Norm Brown, presented cheques for $5,000 each to the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Everyone knows how important it is to support food banks during this time when many people are laid off from their jobs and their businesses are suffering. This makes the demands on the food banks increase many-fold.

We want to thank all our community members who provide funds to Rotary when they attend our fund-raising events or donate directly to Rotary. You are the people who make it all happen!