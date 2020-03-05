SALMON ARM SOCKEYES CLUB SWIMMER HEADED TO BAHAMAS THANKS TO MAKE-A-WISH

The Make-A-Wish foundation often grants wishes to kids who want to go somewhere they can enjoy swimming. Most wish kids, however, aren’t necessarily as good at swimming as Salmon Arm’s Liberty Vandergrift.

“Liberty’s first love is competitive swimming,” said Liberty’s mom, Soula Kemitzis. “She truly found her niche with our local swim club, the Salmon Arm Sockeyes.”

Kemitzis explained that the swim club has been a source of friendship and inspiration to Vandergrist, as well as a great way to develop leadership skills and physical strength.

Physical strength is something important to Vandergrift’s journey, as she lives with a critical heart defect that has required surgery to manage and will require yet more surgeries to come. This is what qualified Vandergrist for a wish to go to the Bahamas, through the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & The Yukon.

“Liberty’s first surgery took place at the age of three months where several holes in the septum of her heart were filled,” explained Kemitzis. “At that time, the repair to her mitral valve was made.”

Unfortunately, six days later, the valve repair tore open, so she required a second open heart surgery. This time, the valve was replaced with a prosthetic.

Kemitzis recalled that her daughter didn’t wake from that second surgery; Vandergrist’s heart would not start on its own and at that point, machinery kept her alive. Soon enough though, Vandergrist’s heart started beating again on its own. If that weren’t enough, Vandergrist suffered a stroke just a week later.

She recovered from that trial, too.

“There appears to be no known side effects from her stroke,” Kemitzis said.

Vandergrist clearly established from a young age that she was a fighter. Fast forward to today, and Vandergrist is doing well in school, and in the pool. Kemitzis says credit is due to the swim club for how well Vandergrist is doing.

“[The swim club members] likely don’t realize the effect they have on her, but it’s a BIG one, in a BIG way. [Liberty] has more surgeries ahead of her, just around the corner.”

Before those surgeries come around, however, Vandergrist will have her wish to go to the Bahamas come true. She, along with her parents and sibling, will be headed for the wish trip on March 18th. When she got to decide on her wish, Kemitzis was pretty sure she knew what her daughter would want.

“I absolutely knew it would be travel,” said Kemitzis. The family has previously had the chance to explore Hawaii’s Kauai and Maui islands, where—unsurprisingly—Vandergrist loved the beaches and the water. “I’m certain she’s part mermaid!” said Kemitzis.

As for what Liberty herself is looking forward to on her trip, time together as a family is top of the list.

Kemitzis says that they’re looking forward to having no distractions, and “of course, the beach,” she concluded.

Images courtesy of Soula Kemitzis