Semi Vs Semi Collision

East and west bound semi trucks on The Trans Canada Highway collided on the Tappen Bridge near Tappen Valley Road.

Both drivers of the transport trucks accused each other of crossing the center line which lead to the collision. Both trucks and trailers were heavily damaged which resulted in debris and cargo being strewn over a 200 to 300 meter stretch of the Trans Canada Highway. The scene resulted in traffic issues as the clean up resulted in disruption to the flow of traffic.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Neither driver sustained any injuries other than minor bumps, bruises and scrapes.