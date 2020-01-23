Shuswap Economic Development to be restructured

Shuswap Economic Development will be converting to a new method of delivering its services with the establishment of a non-profit economic development society for the Shuswap region. Currently, Shuswap Economic Development is administered and operated within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), in conjunction with Shuswap Tourism.

At in-camera meetings last spring and summer, however, the CSRD board rejected a staff recommendation to continue to deliver economic development services through this "in-house" model and supported moving forward with the creation of an arm’s length, non-profit society.

At the regular meeting of January 16, 2020, the Board agreed to continue moving towards this concept and approved a motion to hold a series of workshops to assist in the formulation of the society and to determine its role and responsibilities. This will also include discussion regarding minimizing any cost impacts to the Shuswap Tourism budget.

The decision to move towards the new, non-profit model was not supported by all CSRD Board Directors, most notably, Electoral Area E Director Rhona Martin, who served formal notice to withdraw Electoral Area E from the Economic Development Service at the end of December 2020.

While there are currently no withdrawal provisions for the service, the District of Sicamous withdrew from Shuswap Economic Development in 2018 after a vote with at least a two-thirds majority was passed. The District of Sicamous also gave one-year’s notice of their intention to withdraw. Director Martin is requesting this procedure also be implemented in the case of Electoral Area E.

The Board voted to refer the request to the remaining Directors participating in the service, which include Electoral Areas C, D and F. The motion also requires them to indicate whether they will consent to the withdrawal in time to make the associated tax changes for 2021.

Details of the purpose, organizational structure, potential participants, governance and funding of the new economic development society will be considered as part of the upcoming workshops. Once this has been determined, CSRD staff will move ahead with the necessary steps to form the new society.