Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail receives grant funding of $250,000

A $250,000 grant towards the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail will support construction of a pilot section of the trail later this year.

Splatsin, Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), and Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) ownership partners were awarded Targeted Regional Tourism Development Initiative funds from the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture & Sport on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

A portion of the trail within the City of Enderby and Splatsin has been approved to develop as a pilot section and with this grant along with other funding, we should see construction on that portion later this year. Working collectively with the rail trail team, operations and planning staff in each of the jurisdictions are developing standards for the pilot project. This includes vegetation restoration and landscaping, trail amenities and signage, as well as addressing invasive plants.

The Community Capital Fundraising Campaign encourages corporate and community supporters to support the trail project by making donations, as many grants require a matching financial commitment to qualify. All contributions are tax deductible. Every penny counts!

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.ShuswapNorthOkanaganRailTrail.ca/donate