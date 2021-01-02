Sicamous RCMP probe circumstances surrounding suspicious death of woman

On January 1, 2021 at 2:28 a.m., Sicamous RCMP was called to assist the BC Emergency Health Services who were responding to reports of an adult woman found in medical distress in the Cedars RV and Resort on Luoma Road in Sicamous, BC. The injured woman was located laying in the middle of a private roadway within the resort complex by an area resident who called for emergency medical assistance.

The victim, a 65-year-old woman, had sustained significant injuries. She was rushed from the scene in grave condition and transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation into the woman’s death remains in its infancy, states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District. Investigators are considering all possible factors that may have led to the woman's unexpected death, which is being considered as suspicious in nature at this time.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and has launched a concurrent fact-finding investigation into the woman’s death.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any additional information you are urged to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.