Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation meetings resume

The Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation Advisory Committee is resuming meetings after a COVID-19-related delay. The meeting is set for Tuesday, October 6 at 6 PM at the Shuswap Lake Estates Community Centre.

Since the committee has not met for eight months, there will be a review of the process and a new time line will be set. Topics for discussion will include Parks & Recreation, Solid Waste & Recycling, Transportation, Governance and Water Services.

The public is welcome. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the meeting will be limited to 30 citizens on a first come, first served basis. (No reservations.)

Citizens can now attend the meeting on Zoom. Information on how to access the meeting is posted on the Events tab of the CSRD website under the meeting date.

There will be a 20-minute opportunity for the public to ask questions, either in-person or online, at 7:30 PM.