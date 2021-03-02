Steady February for Salmon Arm RCMP

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to 487 Calls for service in total.

334 of these calls for service were within the City boundaries.

17 of the total calls for service were for Assaults.

6 of the total calls for service were for residential break and enters, 1 of which was in the City of Salmon Arm.

There were no business break and enters reported last month.

Officers responded to five collisions with damage over $10,000 and all occurred on the Trans Canada Highway or in the Blind Bay Area.

Police also responded to eight Safe Streets Act related calls for service.

The Detachment responded to 1 COVID Measures Act complaint and there is an ongoing investigation.

Five Impaired Drivers were removed from our local streets for Impaired Driving related offences and/or had their vehicles impounded.

Warnings:

We have seen an up tick in theft from vehicles at park sites where people may leave their vehicles for a hike or activity and be away from their vehicles for an extended time. Please do not take valuables with you and leave them in your car when parking in a secluded location. Take your driver¡¦s licence and that bank card or bring a back pack with you on your hike with your valuables. Do not leave cell phones, computers and purses in your vehicles unattended. They are targets for would be thieves!

Investigations of Note:

Handgun and Cocaine Seized in a vehicle stop.

On February 11th two Salmon Arm officers pulled over a vehicle in Salmon Arm only to have another vehicle begin circling the area repeatedly. That second vehicle was pulled over shortly before midnight. As a result of the vehicle stop a search drugs was conducted and a loaded 38 calibre hand gun was seized from the vehicle along with a quantity of cocaine. The driver and passenger were from Surrey and were released from custody as the police investigation continues.