Survey addresses dog control expansion for Electoral Area D

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is looking for residents of Electoral Area D to share your thoughts with us, so we know what kind of dog control service would serve you best.

An online survey is now available to gather information regarding a change to the current dog control services provided by the CSRD.

The deadline to submit surveys is February 12, 2021.

Dog control issues continue to be a source of complaints to the CSRD and the Electoral Area D Director. Due to this, the CSRD is looking to expand the dog control service to all of Electoral Area D in 2022.

Electoral Area D includes the areas of Deep Creek, Ranchero, Gardom Lake, the Salmon Valley, Silver Creek and Falkland.

Currently, a dog control service only applies to the Ranchero area of Electoral Area D, which includes enforcement of aggressive dogs, roaming dogs, and barking complaints and a requirement for dog licencing.

There is no dog control service operating in the rest of Electoral Area D. This means, if there is a concern with aggressive or roaming dogs in those areas, the CSRD has no jurisdiction to act.

Survey results will be provided to Electoral Area D Director Rene Talbot and the CSRD Board for information to help guide decision-making. To help the CSRD get the best information possible and ensure your voice is heard, we encourage all Electoral Area D residents to take the survey.

Complete ethe survey on the CSRD website.