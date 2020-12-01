Weekend protests/ Demonstrations/Rally - Anti Covid-19 Measures Act

There were two large gatherings on the weekend to protest / demonstrate or rally against the current COVID‐19 public health measures in Salmon Arm.

Local RCMP officers sought to monitor and educate members of the public who may not be following the safety measures set out by public health authorities at the events. At these events officers used their discretion in dealing with members of the crowd and informed people that this type of gathering was prohibited under the current public health order that is in place to combat the spread of COVID ‐19.

Some people were not socially distanced or wearing masks while in close proximity to one another while others were socially distanced. In interactions with police it became evident that some people in the crowd were apparently unaware that the rules on gatherings prohibited a gathering that was this large at this time.

There were a number of respectful and informative interactions with some of the 75 people in attendance at the park. After speaking with the police at the scene some left the area and there were no

tickets served to the persons who attended the event. Officers were approached by the apparent organizer who arrived with a public address system and the officers attempted have a conversation with him to inform him of his legal jeopardy as an organizer. He was less than engaging but still respectful and was served a violation ticket under the COVID Measures Act for organizing the event Under

section 2 of the COVID‐19 Related Measures Act. The fine under the Act is $2000 plus the BC Victim Surcharge Levy of $300.

This was the only Provincial Violation Ticket that was served at either event which appeared to be otherwise orderly and respectful.