Work Continues On New Ice-Monitoring Program

Golden's new efforts to monitor ice jams on the Kicking Horse River are moving along.

Six monitoring stations are now set-up along the river.

That equipment is set to feed data directly to a central database at City Hall.

Mayor Ron Oszust says he's very pleased with the $425k of provincial funding "These are things as a Council and senior staff that we want to get done, but you just can't afford to do it with the taxpayers dollars."

Oszust says it's almost ready to go "The contractors are installing the equipment right now, so it's excellent to get this stuff in place and operational for this season."

He says its a big improvement over some former techniques "It's been having our Emergency Coordinator going up and down the river getting reports, flying down the river - things of that nature."

Golden has been monitoring ice jams for about ten years now.

You can find more via this link.