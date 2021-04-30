Radiothon 91.5 Info

Radiothon 2021

Thank you to all our participants from last year for making the 2018 Have a Heart Radiothon a huge success. We were able to raise over $25,000 for Shuswap Lake General Hospital, allowing them to purchase a new Neonatal Fetal Monitor!

This year, we will hold the Have a Heart Radiothon on Thursday, May 2nd!

Join Patrick Ryley & Rich Daniels as they broadcast LIVE from 8am to 6pm outside Save on Foods at The Mall at Piccadilly.

Our goal this year, with your help, is to raise funds for a new Transcutaneous Bilirubinometer for the Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

A lot of testing takes place when a baby is born. In addition to regular tests, doctors need to perform many pin pricks on the heels of a newborn to check the bilirubin levels. With the Transcutaneous Bilirubinometer, the need to draw blood is reduced, leaving the baby with a less stressful first few days!

The “Billy Baby Meter” (Bilirubinometer) uses light to test the babies levels in the skin, reducing the need for invasive skin pricks and blood tests. It is an essential in any maternity ward toolkit.

We invite you to once again be a part of this exciting event! Stop by, enjoy the BBQ by donation, share your story, or make a donation. All donations and challenges will be acknowledged on-air during Radiothon. For any business donation over $250, we will reserve a high-profile time slot for you to present your pledge live on-air during Radiothon. This will also be your opportunity to challenge others!

Please contact Ben Dirnfeld at 91.5 EZ Rock by email: ben.dirnfeld@bellmedia.ca as soon as possible to confirm your participation in this year’s event.

EZ Rock’s Have a Heart Radiothon WILL make a difference. Please join us in supporting our community hospital!



