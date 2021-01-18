Administrator at Summerland Seniors Village extended to July 2021

Interior Health’s board of directors has extended the temporary appointment of an administrator to oversee the day-to-day operations of Summerland Seniors Village to July 15, 2021.

“The care and safety of those living at Summerland Seniors Village is our utmost commitment,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “Therefore, I strongly support the decision by the Interior Health board of directors to extend the appointment of the administrator.”

The Interior Health board reached the decision based on recommendation from medical health officer Dr. Sue Pollock.



“We are committed to providing the best possible care to the people who live in long-term care throughout the entire Interior Health region,” said Dr. Doug Cochrane, Interior Health board chair. “At Summerland Seniors Village our administrator continues to make progress, but there is still work to do to meet the required legislated care standards.”

The recommendation to extend the appointment was based on detailed reports from interim site administrator Vanda Urban and Interior Health’s Licensing program.

The administrator is responsible for the operation and management of the care home and supports critical functions including:

Care planning and delivery;

Site management;

Staff recruitment, orientation and education;

Developing and implementing policies and procedures;

Overall compliance with the legislated standards of care.

Urban will remain as the site’s administrator reporting to the Interior Health Board of Directors. She will continue to provide comprehensive leadership of the daily operation and management of the facility.

The IH Board will review the status of the appointment prior to July 15, 2021.

Urban was initially appointed as administrator at Summerland Seniors Village on Feb. 24, 2020 for a period of at least six months, ending Aug. 24, 2020. The appointment was extended in August 2020 to Jan. 15, 2021. The appointment by the Board of Directors was based on a recommendation from the Interior Health Medical Health Officer and followed investigation and reporting by the Licensing program.

Summerland Seniors Village is privately owned by West Coast Seniors Housing Management with a contract to publicly fund beds through Interior Health.

West Coast Seniors Housing Management operates two other long-term care facilities in Interior Health – one in Kamloops and one in Williams Lake. Interior Health does not have similar quality or licensing concerns with these sites at this time.