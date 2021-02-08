Median barriers to boost safety on section of Hwy 97 near Summerland

Median barriers will be installed on a section of Highway 97 north of Summerland this spring, improving safety for people travelling in the region.

A $671,000 contract has been awarded to Kon Kast Products Ltd. of Kelowna to install concrete median barriers along a 4.2-kilometre stretch of Highway 97 between Bentley Road and Callan Road.

The barriers will ensure an added layer of protection for travellers by preventing head-on collisions and other crossover incidents, especially at night and during bad weather conditions. Work is expected to start this spring when weather permits and be completed by late May.

New barriers have been installed along sections of the highway between Penticton and Summerland. Median barriers are also being installed on a 5.9-kilometre section of Highway 97A between Armstrong and Vernon.

Drivers can expect minor delays during this project, as the installation work will occur outside the peak traffic hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The ministry appreciates people's patience during the work. Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic personnel. Updates on delays will be available online: DriveBC.ca

Provincial construction sites have protocols and policies in place following the requirements of the provincial health officer to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. These measures include physical distancing and other protocols to ensure worker and public safety.