Patio expansion approval open

In light of the recent COVID-19 Public Heath Order to cease indoor dining, the District of Summerland has rapidly moved to further expedite the approval process for the temporary use of sidewalks, parking stalls, and roads to support local businesses.

Effective immediately, businesses can use the rapid review process to set up patios to support outdoor dining as well as enhance outdoor shopping experiences.

This interim rapid review process will be available for the duration of the current Public Health Order restricting indoor dining.

“With the long weekend ahead, the District is focused on being responsive to the needs of the local business community and are pleased to introduce an interim rapid approach to approvals,” said Toni Boot, Mayor for the District of Summerland.

“Following our January decision to waive 2021 business licence fees, this is another example of Council’s commitment to work in partnership with our local businesses during these uncertain times.”