Skaha Lake Park East Plan workshops after the holidays

The City is planning a number of workshops to review the concepts for Skaha Lake Park East Plan following the winter holidays.

The City is hosting three online workshops in early January to gather feedback on the concepts that were first presented this fall.

“The City has been gathering additional information to support involvement of the community and is ready to discuss the concepts with interested citizens,” said Public Engagement Program Manager JoAnne KIeb. “To ensure the sessions allow for meaningful dialogue, we are limiting participation and encourage interested citizens to register early for the online workshops.”

The online workshops will involve a combination of Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee members, representatives of recreation and community groups as well as members of the general public. Participants need to have an internet connection, a working camera and microphone. Citizens are invited to email getconnected@penticton.ca to register for one of the following dates: • Community Workshop #1 will run from 6 pm to 7:30 pm on Jan. 7 • Community Workshop #2 will run from 12 pm to 1:30 pm on Jan. 8 • Community Workshop #3 will run from 10 am to 11:30 am on Jan. 9

Anyone not able to participate in the workshops will have the opportunity to watch the presentation at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca beginning January 4. Feedback will be collected through to January 13. Printed copies of all workshop materials and feedback forms will also be available at the City’s engagement kiosks at City Hall and the Library during this time.

Information gathered through this phase will be shared with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee to develop a draft plan. The draft plan will be reviewed with the community before it is shared with Council for a decision anticipated this spring.