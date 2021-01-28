Support for local businesses in Summerland during pandemic

To help support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the District of Summerland and the Summerland Chamber of Commerce are working to reduce fees for local businesses.

On January 11, 2021, Council passed a motion to waive business license fees for 2021.

“Council recognizes the challenges that local businesses have experienced during the ongoing pandemic,” said Summerland Mayor Toni Boot. “In 2020 we amended the budget to decrease the water rates for the months of July and August, waive late payment penalties and delay property tax payments. We also reduced agricultural water rates by 25% for the entire growing season. This year, the District is waiving business licence fees for Summerland business owners and reverting agricultural rates to 2020 pre-COVID rates."

Letters have been mailed out to all existing business license holders in the District to advise of the fee waiver. All new and existing businesses are still required to conform to the District’s Business Licensing Bylaw and must maintain a valid Business License for the 2021 calendar year. Further information on the Summerland Business Licensing Bylaw can be found on the District's website.

In addition, the Summerland Chamber of Commerce is working to support local businesses and is proposing a no-fee courtesy membership for 2021.

“The Chamber is building a new team with two primary objectives: Build a robust level of services to support its members and Summerland’s economy, and develop a revitalized tourism brand that appeals to locals right now, and is ready to deliver a vibrant story to visitors as soon as travel is safer,” said Ron Kubek, President of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber plans include a new website, a tourism development strategy, and value-added services such as training, webinars, and co-marketing options with potential partners.