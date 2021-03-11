106 COVID-19 cases reported in Prince Rupert last week

Weekly COVID-19 case counts in Prince Rupert have reached a new high.



The B-C Centre for Disease Control is reporting that 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were found in the Prince Rupert Local Health Area from February 28th to March 6th.



Terrace also continues to struggle with the virus, as 53 new cases were reported in the region last week.



Other Northwest regions with high per capita case rates include Upper Skeena with 18 new cases, Haida Gwaii with 11, Kitimat with 14 and Nisga'a with six.



Fortunately, there were much fewer cases reported in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.



The CDC reported four new cases in Smithers, one in Nechako, and none in Burns Lake.



No new cases were also reported in the Snow Country-Stikine-Telegraph Creek region.



To combat the spread of the virus in Prince Rupert, the province is planning to vaccine all adults in the city by April 1st.



