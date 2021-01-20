11 more COVID-19 cases discovered at Acropolis Manor as vaccine arrives

More cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the COVID-19 outbreak at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert.



In a news release yesterday afternoon, Northern Health said four residents and three staff members at Acropolis Manor have tested positive for COVID-19.



However, Northern Health spokesperson Eryn Collins said in an interview today that 11 more residents have tested positive, brining the total number of cases in the long-term care facility to 18.



Collins said that it's not unexpected for Northern Health to find additional cases after an outbreak has been declared.



"Often by the time an outbreak is detected, it's obviously after some exposure has taken place. So an outbreak will typically grow in terms of the number of cases after it has been declared because it wouldn't be unexpected to identify additional cases if exposure still occured in that timeframe while we're still in the incubation period for COVID-19.



"It doesn't mean that outbreak measures haven't been successful. What it does mean, in part, is that with more awareness, we are more likely to identify additional cases. And that's what happened in the last 18-24 hours."



Collins also said that the COVID-19 vaccine has also arrived at both Acropolis Manor and the Summit Residence assisted living facility as well.



"Acropolis received a number of doses of the Phizer vaccine and they are doing immunizations literally as we speak. They are immunizing residents not only at Acropolis Manor but also assisted living residents and the staff who provide care at those setting as well."



To protect the spread of the virus, Northern Health says they will be increasing screening, enhancing cleaning procedures, restricting staff and resident movement and suspending social visits.