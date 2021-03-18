117 COVID-19 cases reported in Prince Rupert last week, 23 in Terrace

For the third consecutive week, Prince Rupert has reached a new weekly high for COVID-19 cases.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 117 cases of the virus were confirmed in the region between March 7th to 13th.

This comes after 106 cases were reported in the previous week.

Meanwhile, Terrace had its lowest weekly case count in weeks, with 23 new cases reported in the region.

17 new cases were reported in Upper Skeena, 11 in Kitimat, nine on Haida Gwaii, four in Nisga'a and two in Smithers.

Further east, two new cases were reported in Burns Lake and four were in Nechako.

There were no new cases reported in the Snow Country-Stikine-Telegraph Creek area.

The BCCDC is also reporting that Northwest BC is one of two health service delivery areas -- along with Fraser South -- that have the highest daily rates of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Photo source: BC Centre for Disease Control