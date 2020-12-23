170-ton turbines for Site C dam arrive in Prince Rupert

Two giant turbines for the Site C dam landed in Prince Rupert earlier this month and will soon be transported to the Site C project site near Fort St. John.



Each turbine weighs around 170 tonnes and measures about 26 feet wide and 17 feet tall. These are the first of six turbines that will arrive in Prince Rupert.



Manager of Public Affairs and Community Relations for Site C Greg Alexis said that the turbines play a key role in generating power for the dam.



"The six turbine runners for Site C that will go into the generating system are being manufactured in Sao Paulo, Brazil by Voith Hydro. The turbine runner is the rotating part of the turbine – it's kind of like a fan or a windmill – and that'll convert the energy of falling water into mechanical energy, which then spins a generator to produce clean hydroelectric power."



Alexis added that it will take a couple of weeks to transport the generators to Fort St. John. This move is scheduled for sometime in early 2021.



He also said that the next two turbines are expected to arrive in spring 2021, while the final two will arrive in the summer of 2022.